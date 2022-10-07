Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PDP) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PDP – Get Rating) fell 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $72.02 and last traded at $72.04. 35,318 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 83,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.50.
Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.82 and its 200 day moving average is $74.25.
