Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PRFZ) Trading Down 0.6%

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PRFZ – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $152.89 and last traded at $153.58. Approximately 39,847 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 84,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.54.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.31.

