Invesco Global Water ETF (NYSEARCA:PIO) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Invesco Global Water ETF (NYSEARCA:PIO – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.00 and last traded at $30.00. 8,230 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 18,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.45.

Invesco Global Water ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.03.

