Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NYSEARCA:PGJ) Trading Down 2.8%

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NYSEARCA:PGJ – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.92 and last traded at $25.96. 130,870 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 125,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.72.
Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Stock Down 2.8 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.50 and its 200 day moving average is $28.87.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (PGJ)
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Addentax Price Swings Give Reason To Wait
- Is Ford’s Revenue Enough to Juice its Stock Price?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.