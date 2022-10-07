Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:PEY) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:PEY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.11 and last traded at $19.16. 247,977 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 374,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.41.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.04.

