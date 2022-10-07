Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) by 263.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PID. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

PID opened at $15.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.90. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

