Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:PID) Shares Down 2.3%

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:PID – Get Rating) fell 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.53 and last traded at $15.58. 529,225 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the average session volume of 262,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.95.
Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.08 and a 200 day moving average of $17.90.
