Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWP) Trading Down 0.9%

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWP – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $76.38 and last traded at $76.66. 2,872 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 25,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.34.
Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Trading Down 0.9 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.77.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP)
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Is Ford’s Revenue Enough to Juice its Stock Price?
- Addentax Price Swings Give Reason To Wait
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.