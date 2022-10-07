Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:PNQI) Trading Down 0.3%

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:PNQI – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $120.55 and last traded at $121.27. 19,105 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 31,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.58.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.64.

Featured Stories

