Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (BATS:IVRA) Shares Down 2.4%

Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (BATS:IVRA – Get Rating) shares fell 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.49 and last traded at $12.49. 69 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $12.79.

Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.01 and a 200 day moving average of $14.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IVRA. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF by 336.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 59,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 46,158 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF by 267.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter.

