Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (BATS:IVRA) Shares Down 2.4%

Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (BATS:IVRA – Get Rating) shares fell 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.49 and last traded at $12.49. 69 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $12.79.

Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.01 and a 200 day moving average of $14.46.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVRA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF by 267.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF by 336.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 59,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 46,158 shares during the last quarter.

