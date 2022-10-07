Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating) by 182.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,097 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XMMO opened at $73.68 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.22 and a fifty-two week high of $97.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.60.

