Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCC) Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCC – Get Rating) traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $94.98 and last traded at $94.98. 322 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 5,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.64.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.09.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.