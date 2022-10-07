Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCF) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCF – Get Rating) dropped 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $46.29 and last traded at $46.29. Approximately 748 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 2,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.72.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.52 and its 200 day moving average is $51.72.

