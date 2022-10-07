Invesco Water Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:PHO) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:PHO – Get Rating) traded down 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $47.94 and last traded at $48.03. 47,252 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 125,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.54.
Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Down 1.1 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.50.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Water Resources ETF (PHO)
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Is Ford’s Revenue Enough to Juice its Stock Price?
- Addentax Price Swings Give Reason To Wait
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.