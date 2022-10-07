Invesco Water Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:PHO) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:PHO – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $47.94 and last traded at $48.03. Approximately 47,252 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 125,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.54.
Invesco Water Resources ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.50.
