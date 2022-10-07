Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 48,891 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 259% compared to the typical volume of 13,602 call options.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 1,370.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 38,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.53% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:ACB opened at $1.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $399.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Aurora Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69.
Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.
