Investors Buy High Volume of Itaú Unibanco Call Options (NYSE:ITUB)

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 16,438 call options on the company. This is an increase of 302% compared to the typical volume of 4,085 call options.
Itaú Unibanco Price Performance
ITUB stock opened at $5.58 on Friday. Itaú Unibanco has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $5.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.72.
Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.36 billion during the quarter. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 16.59%. Analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Itaú Unibanco Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,535,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Itaú Unibanco by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,256,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,015,000 after purchasing an additional 903,762 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Itaú Unibanco by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 48,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 18,942 shares during the period. Finally, Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,064,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.28% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.40 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.
About Itaú Unibanco
Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Itaú Unibanco (ITUB)
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Is Ford’s Revenue Enough to Juice its Stock Price?
- Addentax Price Swings Give Reason To Wait
Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.