Investors Buy High Volume of Itaú Unibanco Call Options (NYSE:ITUB)

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 16,438 call options on the company. This is an increase of 302% compared to the typical volume of 4,085 call options.

ITUB stock opened at $5.58 on Friday. Itaú Unibanco has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $5.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.72.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.36 billion during the quarter. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 16.59%. Analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.77%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,535,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Itaú Unibanco by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,256,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,015,000 after purchasing an additional 903,762 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Itaú Unibanco by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 48,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 18,942 shares during the period. Finally, Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,064,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.40 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

