Investors Purchase High Volume of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 21,654 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 103% compared to the average volume of 10,644 call options.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Stock Up 34.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MSOS opened at $12.14 on Friday. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $33.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.56.

Get AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSOS. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 190,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after buying an additional 61,222 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 215.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 19,524 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP increased its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $384,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.