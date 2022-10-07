Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 9,943 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 503% compared to the average daily volume of 1,650 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Palladiem LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Palladiem LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:EWY opened at $50.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.48. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1-year low of $47.32 and a 1-year high of $82.45.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

