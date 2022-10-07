Investors Purchase High Volume of Western Union Put Options (NYSE:WU)

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 4,899 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 136% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,072 put options.

Institutional Trading of Western Union

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Western Union by 89.6% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 34,294 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 16,202 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Western Union by 19.7% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Union by 5.3% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Western Union by 7,861.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 15,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Union during the second quarter worth approximately $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Stock Performance

WU opened at $13.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.70. Western Union has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 239.89% and a net margin of 18.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Western Union will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WU. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Western Union from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research lowered Western Union from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Western Union from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Western Union from $18.00 to $15.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.54.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

