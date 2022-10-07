Investors Research Corp Has $815,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 196,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $4,460,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $108.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $104.40 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company has a market cap of $317.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

A number of brokerages have commented on JPM. UBS Group decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

