iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,132 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLUE. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 719.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:VLUE opened at $86.24 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.13.

