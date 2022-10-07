iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Position Boosted by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 750.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 96.9% during the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 52.9% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $83.31 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $123.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.98 and its 200-day moving average is $87.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

