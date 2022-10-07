iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 186.4% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,427,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth about $293,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $95.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.41. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.