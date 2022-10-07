Item 9 Labs (OTC:INLB) Trading Up 2.7%

Item 9 Labs Corp. (OTC:INLB – Get Rating) traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38. 32,900 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 16,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

Item 9 Labs Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $36.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.81.

Item 9 Labs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Item 9 Labs Corp. operates as a vertically integrated cannabis operator and dispensary franchisor in the United States. The company produces cannabis and cannabis-related products in various categories, such as flower; concentrates; distillates; and hardware. It offers cannabis and cannabis-derived products and technologies through licensed dispensaries to consumers in Arizona.

