J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 231 to GBX 184. The company traded as low as $7.50 and last traded at $7.53, with a volume of 107014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.74.

JSAIY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised J Sainsbury from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

J Sainsbury Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.65 and a 200 day moving average of $10.90.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

