Jacob Forward ETF (NYSEARCA:JFWD) Trading 0.6% Higher

Jacob Forward ETF (NYSEARCA:JFWD – Get Rating) shares were up 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.21 and last traded at $9.21. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.

Jacob Forward ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.12.

Institutional Trading of Jacob Forward ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jacob Forward ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Jacob Forward ETF (NYSEARCA:JFWD – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 3.00% of Jacob Forward ETF worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Featured Stories

