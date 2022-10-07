Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (LON:J) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (LON:J – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 278 ($3.36).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.62) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 270 ($3.26) to GBX 180 ($2.17) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Jacobs Engineering Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 210 ($2.54) in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Jacobs Engineering Group Stock Performance

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.