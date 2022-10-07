James Cropper (LON:CRPR) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,066.27

James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,066.27 ($12.88) and traded as low as GBX 986 ($11.91). James Cropper shares last traded at GBX 986 ($11.91), with a volume of 1,400 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of James Cropper in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £95.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,042.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,035.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,066.27.

James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells papers products and advanced materials. It operates through Paper, Colourform, and Technical Fibre Products segments. The company offers specialty papers and boards; and moulded fiber products, as well as converts paper. It also manufactures nonwovens material used in zero solutions, aerospace and defense, fire protection, construction, and transportation.

