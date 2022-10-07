James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.40.

JRVR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of James River Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 18th.

JRVR opened at $22.52 on Friday. James River Group has a 1-year low of $19.76 and a 1-year high of $39.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $843.37 million, a P/E ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.03.

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $184.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.07 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 8.56%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that James River Group will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in James River Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in James River Group by 218.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in James River Group by 326.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in James River Group during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in James River Group by 17.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

