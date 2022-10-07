Jay Farner Acquires 28,800 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner acquired 28,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $199,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,535,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,387,092.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 3rd, Jay Farner acquired 30,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $199,857.00.
- On Friday, September 30th, Jay Farner acquired 31,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.35 per share, for a total transaction of $200,025.00.
- On Wednesday, September 28th, Jay Farner acquired 30,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $199,500.00.
- On Monday, September 26th, Jay Farner acquired 28,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.94 per share, for a total transaction of $199,872.00.
- On Friday, September 23rd, Jay Farner acquired 28,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.91 per share, for a total transaction of $199,008.00.
- On Wednesday, September 21st, Jay Farner acquired 26,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.55 per share, for a total transaction of $200,075.00.
- On Monday, September 19th, Jay Farner purchased 26,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.63 per share, for a total transaction of $199,906.00.
- On Friday, September 16th, Jay Farner purchased 26,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $199,598.00.
- On Wednesday, September 14th, Jay Farner purchased 26,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.55 per share, for a total transaction of $199,320.00.
- On Monday, September 12th, Jay Farner purchased 25,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $199,250.00.
RKT opened at $6.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 55.23 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 14.97, a current ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average of $8.73. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $18.13.
Several research firms recently issued reports on RKT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Rocket Companies from $8.25 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.69.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RKT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 29.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,517,000 after buying an additional 2,252,066 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Rocket Companies during the second quarter valued at $14,720,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 378.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,357,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,211,000 after buying an additional 1,864,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Companies during the second quarter valued at $8,983,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 195.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,558,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,330,000 after buying an additional 1,030,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
