Jay Farner Acquires 28,800 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner acquired 28,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $199,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,535,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,387,092.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 3rd, Jay Farner acquired 30,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $199,857.00.

On Friday, September 30th, Jay Farner acquired 31,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.35 per share, for a total transaction of $200,025.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Jay Farner acquired 30,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $199,500.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Jay Farner acquired 28,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.94 per share, for a total transaction of $199,872.00.

On Friday, September 23rd, Jay Farner acquired 28,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.91 per share, for a total transaction of $199,008.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Jay Farner acquired 26,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.55 per share, for a total transaction of $200,075.00.

On Monday, September 19th, Jay Farner purchased 26,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.63 per share, for a total transaction of $199,906.00.

On Friday, September 16th, Jay Farner purchased 26,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $199,598.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Jay Farner purchased 26,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.55 per share, for a total transaction of $199,320.00.

On Monday, September 12th, Jay Farner purchased 25,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $199,250.00.

RKT opened at $6.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 55.23 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 14.97, a current ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average of $8.73. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $18.13.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RKT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Rocket Companies from $8.25 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RKT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 29.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,517,000 after buying an additional 2,252,066 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Rocket Companies during the second quarter valued at $14,720,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 378.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,357,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,211,000 after buying an additional 1,864,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Companies during the second quarter valued at $8,983,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 195.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,558,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,330,000 after buying an additional 1,030,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

