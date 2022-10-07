JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.64.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JD. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $106.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $51.66 on Friday. JD.com has a 1 year low of $41.56 and a 1 year high of $92.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.47 and a 200-day moving average of $58.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.87 and a beta of 0.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JD. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,559 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 441.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 35,163 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 28,666 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

