JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.64.
Several research firms recently weighed in on JD. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $106.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th.
JD.com Stock Performance
NASDAQ:JD opened at $51.66 on Friday. JD.com has a 1 year low of $41.56 and a 1 year high of $92.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.47 and a 200-day moving average of $58.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.87 and a beta of 0.46.
JD.com Company Profile
JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.
