JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Gap Up to $52.04

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $52.04, but opened at $53.66. JD.com shares last traded at $53.54, with a volume of 103,748 shares changing hands.
A number of brokerages recently commented on JD. Citigroup lowered their target price on JD.com from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on JD.com from $106.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.64.
JD.com Stock Down 2.5 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $69.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.87 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.55.
JD.com Company Profile
JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.
