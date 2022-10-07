JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Gap Up to $52.04

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $52.04, but opened at $53.66. JD.com shares last traded at $53.54, with a volume of 103,748 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on JD. Citigroup lowered their target price on JD.com from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on JD.com from $106.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.64.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $69.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.87 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

JD.com Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in JD.com by 95.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 474 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in JD.com by 99.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 578 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in JD.com during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JD.com during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in JD.com by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.