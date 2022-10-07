JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Shares Up 1.3%

JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.75 and last traded at $27.75. 324 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.39.

A number of research firms recently commented on JDEPF. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded JDE Peet’s from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €32.00 ($32.65) price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of JDE Peet’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.56.

JDE Peet's N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various coffee and tea products and solutions to serve consumer needs worldwide. The company operates through CPG Europe, CPG LARMEA, CPG APAC, Out-of-Home, and Peet's segments. It offers multi-serve coffee, and single-serve and double-shot coffee capsules; and pads and pods, instant coffee, whole beans, ready-to-drink coffee beverages, various leaf and packaged tea, and professional tea products, as well as rents or sells professional solutions and complementary coffee systems.

