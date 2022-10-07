Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Honda Motor Co., Ltd.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:HMC)

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Honda Motor in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.69. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $31.51 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Honda Motor’s current full-year earnings is $3.30 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Shares of HMC stock opened at $22.52 on Thursday. Honda Motor has a 1 year low of $21.53 and a 1 year high of $32.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.74.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $29.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.91 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 4.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMC. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 47,504,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,240,000 after purchasing an additional 126,800 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,606,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,216,000 after purchasing an additional 476,123 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,410,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,507,000 after purchasing an additional 166,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,720,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,560,000 after purchasing an additional 484,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,711,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,331,000 after purchasing an additional 91,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.

