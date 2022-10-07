Jeffrey Dossett Sells 2,000 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total value of $160,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 44,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,536,138.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Dossett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 16th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 777 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $68,321.61.

On Monday, August 1st, Jeffrey Dossett sold 6,612 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $546,283.44.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 497 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total value of $32,041.59.

Impinj Price Performance

Impinj stock opened at $88.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.16. Impinj, Inc. has a one year low of $39.74 and a one year high of $99.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -40.11 and a beta of 2.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impinj

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $59.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.12 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 236.49% and a negative net margin of 26.07%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,758,000 after acquiring an additional 20,404 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,189,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,610,000 after acquiring an additional 168,597 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,063,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,568,000 after acquiring an additional 31,819 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 922,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,603,000 after acquiring an additional 142,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronado Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 752,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,177,000 after acquiring an additional 325,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Impinj from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Impinj from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Impinj from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Impinj from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.80.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

