Jianzhi Education Technology Group (NASDAQ:JZ) Trading 6.1% Higher

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:JZ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.75 and last traded at $2.61. 1,134,951 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 3,005,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Trading Up 6.1 %

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited develops and provides educational content products and IT services to higher education institutions in China. The company designs and develops customized IT system services. It also offers procurement and assembling services for equipment needed to operate the customer's systems, as well as technological support and maintenance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jianzhi Education Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jianzhi Education Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.