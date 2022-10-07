Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 19,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 848,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,277,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.44.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:JNJ opened at $161.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.58. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.56.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.