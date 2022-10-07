Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Neumann Capital Management LLC

Neumann Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.1% of Neumann Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 53.4% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 240,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,777,000 after buying an additional 83,888 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,068,000. Southern Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 71.5% in the second quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $161.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $425.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.44.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

