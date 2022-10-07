JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s 10th Largest Position

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.8% of LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 284.0% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $108.14 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $104.40 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.33. The stock has a market cap of $317.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

