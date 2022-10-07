JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 196,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,059,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,460,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $108.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $104.40 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

