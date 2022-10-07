JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 163,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.9% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $18,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,854,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,377,615,000 after buying an additional 6,792,220 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,611,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,990,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,742 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,092,843,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,360,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,639,810,000 after purchasing an additional 877,422 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,607,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,536,598,000 after purchasing an additional 805,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $108.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $104.40 and a 12-month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

