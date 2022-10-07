JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,633 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.6% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $19,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 196,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,059,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,460,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 2.0 %

JPM stock opened at $108.14 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $104.40 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a market capitalization of $317.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Citigroup raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.85.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.