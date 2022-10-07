JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Price Target to GBX 1,230

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,160 ($14.02) to GBX 1,230 ($14.86) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 60.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DNLM. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,130 ($13.65) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.29) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Dunelm Group to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 1,400 ($16.92) to GBX 950 ($11.48) in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dunelm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,232 ($14.89).

Dunelm Group Price Performance

Shares of Dunelm Group stock opened at GBX 766.50 ($9.26) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.59. Dunelm Group has a 52 week low of GBX 659.50 ($7.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,453 ($17.56). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 768.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 863.47. The company has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 891.28.

Insider Activity

Dunelm Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Karen Witts purchased 1,174 shares of Dunelm Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 845 ($10.21) per share, with a total value of £9,920.30 ($11,986.83). In other Dunelm Group news, insider Karen Witts bought 1,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 845 ($10.21) per share, for a total transaction of £9,920.30 ($11,986.83). Also, insider Andy Harrison purchased 33,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 748 ($9.04) per share, with a total value of £248,380.88 ($300,121.89).

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, storage beds, divan bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, mattress toppers, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

