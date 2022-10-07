Kercheville Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Kercheville Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 106,736 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 15,291 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 9.6% of Kercheville Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 18,263.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,416,445 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 363.6% in the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $201.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.13.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL stock opened at $145.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.00 and a 200-day moving average of $154.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 298,034 shares of company stock worth $46,105,704. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.