Kercheville Advisors LLC Sells 2,633 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Kercheville Advisors LLC lessened its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,548 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,633 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.0% of Kercheville Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,121,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 4,933 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 279,570 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $94,025,000 after purchasing an additional 51,631 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 171,655 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,731,000 after buying an additional 6,664 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Price Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $246.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $263.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.35. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $232.73 and a one year high of $349.67.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.80.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

