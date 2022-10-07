KeyCorp Comments on Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 3rd. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.90. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Axalta Coating Systems’ current full-year earnings is $1.59 per share.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.73.

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $23.33 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.91. Axalta Coating Systems has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 11.1% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 289,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,108,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 9.4% during the second quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 316,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,997,000 after purchasing an additional 27,250 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 485,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,943,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,591,000 after purchasing an additional 19,531 shares in the last quarter.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

