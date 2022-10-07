Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Acquired by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,454 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 230.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 1,213.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 1,523.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KIM. StockNews.com downgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Kimco Realty to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $19.16 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $17.71 and a 12 month high of $26.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.33%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

