Kingswood Acquisition (NYSE:KWAC) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Kingswood Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:KWAC – Get Rating) shares rose 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.32 and last traded at $10.32. Approximately 8,650 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 33,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.26.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arena Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Kingswood Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,424,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kingswood Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $3,787,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kingswood Acquisition by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 168,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 17,626 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Kingswood Acquisition by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 168,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kingswood Acquisition by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,350,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,788,000 after buying an additional 57,385 shares during the last quarter. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kingswood Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify a business in the wealth management, financial advisory, and investment management sectors in the United States and internationally.

